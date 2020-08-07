SC dismisses advance bail plea by activist in case of painting half-nude body

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea for anticipatory bail by Kerala activist Rehana Fathima in a case arising out of her children painting on her half nude body, saying her acts were a little baffling and unthinkable.

"It is a clear obscenity that you are spreading. It will leave the society in a very bad taste," a bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra told her counsel Gopal Sankaranarayana.

As he contended that she has been charged with child pornography and not obscenity, the bench asked him, "Why do you do all this? You might be activist but why do this. What kind of nonsense is this! What impression will the kids get."

The court pointed out her act would fall within the meaning and definition of child pornography, rejecting the counsel's further contention that her children were fully clothed.

The Kerala HC had on July 24 rejected Fathima's plea for advance bail after a complaint was lodged against her by a BJP worker with the child rights panel, which ordered for lodging of the FIR under provisions of the POCSO Act, the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Fathima, who shot into limelight after attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in 2018, claimed she asked her children, a boy and girl, aged 14 and eight respectively, to paint her body as they were required to be imparted sex education. She had then uploaded the video in social media.