SC dismisses Bihar govt's plea against Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of youth killed in police firing

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the Patna High Court's directions to the Bihar government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the father of 18-year-old Munger boy Anurag Poddar.

The victim had died in an alleged police firing on the procession going to immerse the idols of Goddess Durga on October 26, last year.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah dismissed a special leave petition filed by the Bihar government challenging against the High Court order of April 7.

"We find no ground to interfere with the judgement and order in exercise of power under Article 136 of the Constitution," the bench said in the order.

The High Court had then directed the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the father of Poddar. It had also decided to monitor the investigation to be carried out by the CID.

It had also noted that the investigation by the Munger police did not progress well.

The High Court had then acted on a petition filed by slain youth's father Amar Nath Poddar. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who represented the petitioner, sought a CBI probe and Rs five crore compensation in the matter.