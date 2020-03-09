SC dismisses plea by Lalit Modi against stay on foreign arbitration

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by former IPL administrator Lalit Modi against the Delhi High Court's order that had stayed initiation of arbitration of a family dispute over estate of late industrialist and his father K K Modi, in Singapore.

A vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kant rejected the plea by Lalit against the interim order by the High Court's division bench of March 5.

Lalit Modi's mother Bina, his sister Charu and brother Samir had approached the division bench which stayed a single judge's order of March 3. The single judge had held as not maintainable their plea against the move to initiate arbitration proceedings in Singapore over property dispute of the family.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Lalit, sought urgent hearing in the matter, saying dates have already been fixed to take emergency measures before foreign seated arbitrator. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Lalit's mother Bina Modi and others, opposed the plea.

“We are of the view that High Court having already fixed the matter on March 27, 2020, it is open for the petitioner to make a request to there for preponement of the date,” the bench said.

The top court also noted the High Court was reopening on March 11 and the petitioner can make a request for preponement of the date. It is, however, for the High Court to take a decision, it added.