SC grants interim protection to Youth Congress chief in sexual harassment case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to National President of Indian Youth Congress B V Srinivas in a sexual harassment case lodged by a party member in Assam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol told the petitioner to co-operate in the police investigation and an inquiry initiated by the National Commission for Women into the complaint.

The court issued notice to the Assam government as well as the plea filed by Srinivas challenging the Gauhati High Court's order declining him any relief. It put the matter for further hearing on July 10.

After hearing senior advocate A M Singhvi for the petitioner, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for Assam and advocate Shailesh Madiyal for the complainant, the court noted that the alleged incident took place during 24-26 February 2023 in Raipur and the complaint was lodged in April 2023 in Assam.

The bench also pointed out that the complainant, in her tweets and interviews to media before lodging the FIR did not make a "whisper of allegation" of sexual harassment against the petitioner.

It also wondered why the complainant, who was a lawyer, raised her grievances before the party top brass before seeking appropriate remedy under the law.

"Taking into consideration the delay of almost two months in lodging the FIR, the petitioner will be entitled to interim protection. We direct that in the event of arrest the petitioner shall be released on anticipatory bail on furnishing solvent sureties to the sum of Rs 50,000,″ the court said.