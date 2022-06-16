SC judge M R Shah falls ill in Himachal Pradesh

SC judge MR Shah falls ill in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 16 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 16:58 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI file photo

Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was being airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources.

Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, said the sources.

Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

Supreme Court
India News

