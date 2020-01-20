SC notice to Centre, States on Verma committee report

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union government and States on a PIL by an LLB student seeking a direction for time-bound implementation of the 2013 Justice J S Verma Committee report, considering the increase of crime against women across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya ordered to tag the petition filed by B Srinivas Goud, along with a suo motu matter registered as “assessment of the criminal justice system in response to sexual offence”.

The petitioner, represented by advocates R Balaji and Sravan Kumar, contended that the delay in providing justice to the victims and their family members resulted in unrest and ignited the demand for instant justice by police.

He sought framing of a scheme for implementing 2013 recommendations of the Verma Committee, set up after the Nirbhaya incident, on adequate safety measures and amenities in respect of women, besides police, education and perception reforms among others, for preventing crime against girls. The petitioner also sought a direction for a ban on porn content in social media and formulating a policy on alcohol consumption, and proper utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund.