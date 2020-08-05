SC notice to Centre, West Bengal on plea for CBI probe into hanging of MLA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea for seeking a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, who was found hanging from a tree, last month.

A bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra sought a response from the CBI as well as the state government within six weeks on a petition filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and journalist Savio Rodrigues.

The petitioners sought the investigation into Ray's death by the central agency. The BJP has last month termed the death as "extremely shocking and deplorable" as it suspected role of the ruling TMC party workers. It also claimed the people believed that the MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat in Uttara Dinjapur, was first killed and then hung.