SC orders status quo to HC proceedings on PIL to remove Raghaveshwara from Ramachnadrapura Math

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the status quo on the Karnataka High Court's order to the Chief Secretary to consider a plea to remove Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji as head of Ramachnadrapura Math and regulate this as well as other religious institutions due to “rampant abuse of power”.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran issued notice to Edurkala Ishwara Bhat, and others on whose PIL, the High Court had passed an interim order allowing the petitioners to make a representation to the Chief Secretary.

The top court passed its order of status quo after hearing senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Shailesh Madiyal on behalf of Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji, who questioned the High Court's order of June 27, 2019. The HC had then declined to recall the interim order of April 28, 2016, to the Chief Secretary.

In the writ petition, the petitioners asked the High Court to direct the Karnataka government to exercise its executive power to regulate Bengaluru's Ramachnadrapura Math and other institutions in the state, pending enactment of a regulatory statute.

They also sought a direction to remove Raghaveshwara Bharathi Swamiji from the office of 'Mathadipathi' or head of the peetha and direct his prosecution for alleged “misuse and abuse of the office”.

They had cited several instances of moral turpitude including alleged rape cases to contend that he had brought irreversible damage to 'sanatana dharma'.