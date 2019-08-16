SC pulls up lawyer for filing PIL on Article 370

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up an advocate for filing a PIL related to withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, without making proper pleadings, assertions and prayers.

"What kind of PIL is this? You are challenging the validity of Presidential order without a prayer to set it aside," a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told petitioner-advocate M L Sharma.

In a matter of this importance, defective petitions have been filed, the CJI said.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer, said there are six other PILs but all those are lying in defect.

"You cannot damage the cause like this. I have spent half an hour on reading your petition and could not make out what it is all about," the CJI told Sharma.

The court, however, allowed Sharma to amend his PIL. Sharma said he has suffered injuries due to an accident and could not file additional materials.

During the hearing, an advocate, Debasis Misra contended heavy cost should be imposed on the petitioner for filing a PIL like this.

"Some restraint should be there," he said.

An advocate, Shakir Shabbir, who filed the petition in his own name, sought a hearing on the plea on the issue. The court said his petition would come up for hearing along with other petitions.

The bench also took a writ petition filed by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times for relaxing the restrictions on telephone, internet and movement of journalists in the valley.

"You should wait. I have read in newspapers that the landlines and broadband would be opened by the evening," CJI told advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the petitioner.

There was a complete information blackout. At least, press cards issued to journalists must be respected, she pleaded.

Justice Bobde, however, said the landline is working as he got a call from the chief justice of the high court.

Attorney General K K Venugopal contended that if all other papers are being published, there must be some other reasons in case this paper was not being allowed. He said the situation is dynamic and is being reviewed every day. Day after day, the restrictions are being lifted, he said, adding one should not jump the gun.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the security agencies present on the ground must be trusted in a situation like this. He also said on a daily basis, it is being reviewed.

The court then deferred passing any order on restrictions imposed since August 4 in Jammu and Kashmir a day before the Presidential order revoking special status to the state and subsequent legislation to divide into two Union Territories.