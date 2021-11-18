SC rejects plea for online term exams for Class X and XII

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by a group of students for conducting ongoing term exams for Class X and XII for CBSE and ICSE boards through hybrid mode, instead of holding it in only physical manner.

The top court said the ongoing process cannot be suddenly made online, which may result in rescheduling the examination.

“Don't mess up with the education system. Let the authorities continue their work," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar told the petitioners’ counsel senior advocate Sanjay Hegde.

The counsel, for his part, said the Covid-19 pandemic was yet not over and it would be premature to conduct the examinations in physical mode only. The children also come from multi generational family and the virus can spread in case of such a congregation. The decision of the authorities was arbitrary and in violation of the right to health, he said.

The bench, however, pointed out if the court were to interfere at this stage, it may lead to practical difficulties, as exams have already begun.

"Exams are going on. Let us be practical. Now how can it be online. It is too late now and exams cannot be rescheduled,” the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that the Covid concerns have been taken care of.

“Earlier 40 students sat in a class, but now only 12 students will be sitting in class so that there is social distancing. Number of exam centers has been increased to 15,000,” he said.

The bench also said the petitioners have moved the court late.

The examinations for Classes X and XII for the academic year 2021-22 are being conducted between November 16 and November 22.

