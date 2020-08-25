SC reserves judgement in contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved its judgement in the 2020 suo motu criminal contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan after he refused to apologise for his tweets.

During the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that Bhushan may be allowed to go with a warning. However, he should withdraw all statements and express regret, the Attorney General added.

The top court granted another opportunity to Bhushan after Attorney General K K Venugopal sought forgiveness for the activist-lawyer.

"He (Bhushan) should withdraw all statements and express regret," said the top law officer when the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought his views on the 'defiant' statement of Bhushan.

He has refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for his two tweets against the judiciary, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

On August 20, the top court had granted time till August 24 to Bhushan to reconsider his “defiant statement” refusing to apologise and tender “unconditional apology” for contemptuous tweets against the judiciary and rejected his submission that quantum of punishment be decided by another bench

(With PTI inputs)