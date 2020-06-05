SC seeks Centre's response on plea for uniform charge of COVID-19 treatment by private hospitals

SC seeks Centre's response on COVID-19 treatment plea

Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
The court asked the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who would take instructions and respond in a week's time. PTI/File photo

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Union government to respond to a PIL seeking framing of guidelines, including fixing uniform charges, for treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals.

Petitioner, Avishek Goenka, a social worker from Kolkata, also wanted constitution of a joint expert committee for examining and recommending best global practices for treatment of COVID-19 and making its recommendations binding on all states. He sought a direction to the government to allow availing facilities of private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and quarantine by those who can very well afford it.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, M R Shah and V Ramasubramanian agreed to examine the matter.

The court asked the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who would take instructions and respond in a week's time.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre to immediately enroll more private hospitals, for post COVID-19 infection treatment. 

He raised a question of law whether a person who is willing and has means to afford quality healthcare could be forced to go to a government owned or aided - quarantine center or hospital, against his choice denying him quality of life in the name of a pandemic.

The petitioner contended that absence of policies or guidelines for availing facilities in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment was violative of Article 14 (equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) for being manifestly arbitrary. 

He sought a direction to the Centre to immediately frame and advertise the mechanism to avail private hospitals facility as per the choice and affordability of the patient.

Among other pleas, Goenka said the government should direct the insurance companies to immediately settle, full claims, which were raised as per government specified rates.

