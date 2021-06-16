SC 'shocked' on non-listing of bail plea for over 1 year

The Supreme Court has expressed its "shock" over the non-listing of bail plea of an accused in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for over one year, saying this is "an infringement of right and liberty".

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian said under the prevailing pandemic, at least half of the judges should sit on alternative days so that hearing was accorded to the person in distress.

"Even during the pandemic, when all courts are making attempts to hear and decide all matter, non-listing of such an application for bail defeats the administration of justice," the bench said.

The court asked the Registrar General of the High Court to bring this into the notice of competent authority to take remedial steps.

It passed the order on a plea by Chunni Lal Gaba, contending that his bail plea in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate was pending since February 28, 2020, and the High Court had on April 29 declined to grant him a hearing.

"Non-listing of application for regular bail, irrespective of seriousness or lack thereof, of the offences attributed to the accused, impinges upon the liberty of the person in custody. Therefore, we hope that the High Court will be able to take up the application for bail at an early date," the bench said.

