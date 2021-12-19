Scientific investigations will speed up delivery of justice, says Shah

Scientific probe will speed up justice system: Shah

Speaking at the inauguration of a building at Pune's Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Shah said this would also increase conviction rate

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 15:38 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Scientific investigations would speed up the justice delivery mechanism in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, stressing the need to multiply forensic science laboratories to enhance the conviction rate. 

“By making investigation transparent and swift on the basis of scientific evidence in serious criminal cases, the CFSL [Central Forensic Science Laboratory] is playing an important role in empowering the criminal justice system of the entire country,” Shah said after inaugurating a new building at the Pune CFSL campus.

“We are working to improve the conviction rate. Through information technology, we would connect the FSLs with the courts. As soon as the forensic report is available it would be sent to the court with a copy to the police station and the state governments or parent agencies…this would make investigations and justice delivery faster,” Shah said. 

"On the basis of scientific evidence, the judicial investigation has been made transparent,” he said.

