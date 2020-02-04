Selection for ISRO's Yuvika begins: Check eligibility & online registration

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) started Young Scientist Programme 2020 for school children who have interest in the subject.

Officially named Yuvika, the initiative will enable young students to interact with ISRO scientists, take a look around their labs, and also attend various lectures.

Registration for Yuvika has already begun and it will continue till February 24, 2020 till 6 pm. It will be a two weeks long programme (from May 11 to May 22, 2020), and will contain a number of interactive activities.

However, the participation will be limited as only three students, under CBSE, ICSE and state syllabus, from each state/Union Territory will be selected.

Eligibility for Yuvika

Finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20)

Peformance in 8th standard examination

Prizes won in school events like debates, essay writing, etc

Prizes won in District/State/National/International level sports

Being Scouts and Guides/NCC/ NSS member

Studying in rural school

How to register online

Interested candidates can register online by visiting official website of ISRO. The page will show two links - one for online registration and another for already registered users.

As you click on "online registration", a new window opens where you need to fill in your full name and email ID. An OTP will be sent to your email ID as you click on "generate OTP". You can register for the programme by following the next instrctions.