Self-eating rocket to self-healing material: ISRO to develop futuristic technology as space race intensifies

As the space race intensifies, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking to develop several technologies that are straight from the future. This includes quantum communications, self-vanishing satellites, humanoid robots as well as other futuristic developments.

Speaking at the 'DTDI-Technology-Conclave-2021’, ISRO chairman K Sivan, on Tuesday, spoke on the new technologies that are going to be introduced. This includes satellite-based quantum communication, quantum radar, self-eating rocket, self-vanishing satellite, self-healing materials, humanoid robotics, space-based solar power, intelligent satellites and space-vehicles, make-in-space concept, artificial intelligence-based space applications, and many more.

“All our rockets have metal casing that are dropped into the sea after launch or become (final-stage) space debris. We are working on a technology through which rockets will effectively eat themselves, eliminating waste-dropping into seas and space debris. We are looking at special materials for casing that can burn up along with motors’” said K Sivan to the Times of India.

Similarily, the self-vanishing satelite technology would enable spacecrafts to self-destruct once its lifetime is over, with the help of a ‘kill button’. “When rockets fly, there are defects sometimes. Self-healing materials can correct some of these defects by themselves," added Sivan.

