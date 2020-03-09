Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik ties nuptial knot

Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik has tied the nuptial knot with his old friend Ravina Khurana.

The 60-year-old Wasnik entered the wedlock on Sunday at a private ceremony in the presence of senior party leaders and close friends.

Khurana is the daughter of Vice Admiral Inderjit Singh Khurana (retd) and has business interests in the capital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari greeted the newly weds and wished them a happy married life.

“...I met Mukul Wasnik way back in 1984 & Ravina in 1985 when all of us went for the World Festival of Youth & Students to Moscow. So happy for the two of them. May God Bless them,” Tewari said.

Wasnik, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, is a former Union Minister and has grown through the ranks in the Congress party.