Senior Pak diplomat summoned, India conveys concern over abduction of Hindu girls in neighbouring country

India on Friday conveyed to Pakistan its concern over recent cases of abduction of Hindu girls in the neighbouring country.

A senior official of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs, where top diplomats lodged a strong protest and conveyed to him the concerns of Government of India on the abduction of three girls of minority Hindu community in Sindh province of Pakistan, sources said.

Two minor girls, Shanti Meghwad and Sarmi Meghwad, belonging to the minority Hindu community at Umar village in Tharparkar in Sindh province of Pakistan were abducted on January 14. In another incident, a minor girl, Mehak, who also belongs to the minority Hindu community, was abducted from the Jacobabad district of the same province in the neighbouring country on January 15.

New Delhi “conveyed the grave concerns” as expressed among various quarters of the Indian civil society, government sources said adding that the incidents had been strongly condemned and India asked for the immediate safe return of the girls to their families.