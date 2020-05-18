Seven of family killed in paint shop fire in Gwalior

Four women and three children were killed in a fire which broke out in a three-storey building that housed a paint shop on the ground floor in Gwalior’s Inderganj area on Monday. A powerful blaze ripped through the building where round 25 people were living. The property is owned by Hariom Goyal, who is critical.
The paint shop was owned by three brothers who lived along with their family on the upper two floors.
The fire was probably caused due to a short circuit on the ground floor where several paint cans were stocked.
Gwalior range ADGP Rajababu Singh said there was no provision for an emergency exit which made rescue operations difficult.
Air Force fire tenders were also pressed into service to put out the fire.
Five people were charred to death much before rescue operation began.
The deceased were identified as Aryan 10, Shubi 13, Arti 37, Shakuntala 60, Aaradhya, 4, and Priyanka 35.
Hariom, 50, Saket, 36 and Gaurvi 7 were hospitalised in critical conditions.