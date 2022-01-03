Shah holds high-level meeting to review security challenges

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level meeting to review the prevailing threat scenario and emerging security challenges in the country and stressed on the need for coordination and synergy among central and state agencies.

The meeting was attended by top security officials, chiefs Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, paramilitary forces, intelligence wings of armed forces, revenue and financial intelligence agencies. Directors General of Police in states and union territories attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said Shah reviewed the prevailing threat scenario in the country and the emerging security challenges and stressed on the need for working in synergy.

The meeting analysed the trends in prominent theatres like Jammu and Kashmir, north-east and naxal-infested states besides looking at global terror groups.

Shah highlighted the continued threats of terrorism and global terror groups, terror financing, narco-terrorism, organised crime-terror nexus, illicit use of cyber space and movement of foreign terrorists.

He stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the central and state security agencies in countering the ever-changing counter-terrorism and security challenges.

One of the concerns before the security establishment would be Jammu and Kashmir where civilians bore the brunt of terrorism with several of them, including minority Kashmiri Pandits and people from other states, falling to the bullets of the terrorists.

The government has been citing statistics showing decrease in terror incidents to claim that the situation in Kashmir has improved.

The north-east could be another hotspot for the security establishment as the recent killing of civilians in Nagaland's Mon district by Army personnel in what Shah described as mistaken firing in Parliament has raised the tempers. It has led to a chorus demanding the repeal of Armed Forces (Secial Powers) Act.

