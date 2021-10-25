Shah Rukh Khan's latest Cadbury ad has a powerful message, wins internet

In a new advertisement by confectionery maker Cadbury, Shah Rukh Khan is seen turning brand ambassador for hundreds of local brands and uplifting them in the post-Covid era.

The ad begins with saying how big businesses have found a foothold in the market despite the pandemic, however, small businesses are still struggling to regain the speed and revenue that they had before the pandemic.

Shah Rukh Khan is now the brand ambassador for several small businesses across the country. The actor appeared dressed up in a cream-coloured sherwani, took the names of different shops and urged the viewers to buy clothes, shoes, sweets, gadgets etc., from them.

Cadbury came up with the idea to make the actor the brand ambassador for all these hundreds of small businesses using technology.

The makers of the ad used machine learning to recreate the actor's face and voice to take the local stores' names in the ads. “It is impossible to cover all the stores, so we gave the power to the people to create their own version of ‘Not Just a Cadbury Ad’,” a narration in the ad said.

The video has gone viral with many praising the company’s initiative. Netizens were quite impressed with the idea behind the ad and the fact that it was helping small businesses flourish again. Some even went on to hare the ad on their social media handles.

