Sharad Pawar, PM Modi hold meeting on 'issues of national interest'

Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday.
The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks.
The meeting comes two days before Parliament's Monsoon session starts on Monday.
"Had a discussion on various issues of national interest," Pawar tweeted after the meeting.
A veteran leader widely recognised for his political acumen, Pawar is the main architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and is seen as a lynchpin for any future opposition alliance against the BJP.
The 80-year-old veteran leader is also known for his warm relations with politicians across party affiliations.
Further details of the meeting are yet to be known.
(With inputs from PTI)
