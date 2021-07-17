Sharad Pawar, PM Modi hold meeting on 'issues of national interest'

Pawar, Modi hold meeting on 'national interest' issues

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 17 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 13:31 ist
Sharad Pawar and PM Modi. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. 

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of their meeting but shared no details about their talks. 

The meeting comes two days before Parliament's Monsoon session starts on Monday.

"Had a discussion on various issues of national interest," Pawar tweeted after the meeting.

A veteran leader widely recognised for his political acumen, Pawar is the main architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and is seen as a lynchpin for any future opposition alliance against the BJP.   

The 80-year-old veteran leader is also known for his warm relations with politicians across party affiliations. 

Further details of the meeting are yet to be known. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

