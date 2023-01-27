Shinde-Fadnavis government reverses Uddhav regime's decision to name Mumbai park after Tipu Sultan

In what could trigger a political controversy, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has ordered the administration to remove the name of "Tipu Sultan" from a park in Malad in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The park was named after Tipu Sultan when the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power.

The decision was taken by state Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

“Finally, victory of the Right! …have ordered removal of the name "Tipu Sultan" from the park in Malad after considering protests by Sakal Hindu Samaj and demand by Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty in the DPDC meeting. Last year, the MVA government had named the ground after Tipu Sultan and we had to protest against it,” Lodha said.