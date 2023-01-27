Shinde govt removes Tipu Sultan's name from Mumbai park

Shinde-Fadnavis government reverses Uddhav regime's decision to name Mumbai park after Tipu Sultan

The park was named after Tipu Sultan when the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 27 2023, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 17:15 ist
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: IANS Photo

In what could trigger a political controversy, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has ordered the administration to remove the name of "Tipu Sultan" from a park in Malad in the suburbs of Mumbai. 

The park was named after Tipu Sultan when the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power. 

Also Read — Was Tipu fanatic or our current rulers?

The decision was taken by state Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

“Finally, victory of the Right! …have ordered removal of the name "Tipu Sultan" from the park in Malad after considering protests by Sakal Hindu Samaj and demand by Mumbai North MP Gopal Shetty in the DPDC meeting. Last year, the  MVA government had named the ground after Tipu Sultan and we had to protest against it,” Lodha said. 

