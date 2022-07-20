Shiv Sena showdown: Supreme Court directs Speaker to maintain status quo on disqualification pleas until case heard

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the camp led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to file an affidavit on the pleas filed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led faction as it posted the matter related to disqualification notices issued to Uddhav Thackeray's faction for hearing on August 1. It directed the Speaker to maintain status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications until the case is heard.

The top court has asked the Legislative Assembly Secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

The court also noted that some issues in petitions may require reference to a five-judge bench.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena challenging disqualification proceedings initiated against them under the constitutional scheme.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav faction, told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should not have sworn-in the new government when the apex court was seized of the matter.

"Speaker recognising a whip other than the official whip nominated by the party is malafide," Sibal told the bench also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

The CJI-led bench on July 11 had granted interim relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs by asking Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking their disqualification as sought by the Shinde group on the grounds of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the Speaker.