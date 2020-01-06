Shocked to know about violence on JNU campus: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expresses shocked over violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University and wondered how the country would progress if students were not safe inside the university campus.

"I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Members of JNU Students' Union and ABVP clashed on the campus Sunday evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.