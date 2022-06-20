Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday announced that she has tested Covid positive.
She made the announcement in a tweet, where she apologised to residents of Delhi's Rajendra Nagar for not attending a programme organised by the BJP, ahead of the June 23 Assembly by poll there.
"I seek pardon of Rajendra Nagar's people for not being able to take part in the programme organised there, as my Covid test has come out positive," she said in the Hindi tweet while appealing to people to vote for the BJP candidate.
This is the second time the Minister has tested positive for Covid. She was previously infected in 2020.
