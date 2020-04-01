Some people not following lockdown guidelines, weakening battle against coronavirus: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday lamented that "some people" are taking the battle against the coronavirus lightly by not following the lockdown guidelines and thereby weakening the nation's fight against the pandemic.

He made these remarks while interacting with senior party leaders from several states through video conference as part of his daily review of the BJP's efforts to help the poor during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"Entire country is displaying courage, resolve and patience in taking on the challenge of the coronavirus. But some people are taking this battle lightly and not following the lockdown guidelines. This is weakening our fight against the coronavirus," a BJP statement quoted Nadda as saying.

Though Nadda did not specify, his remarks appeared to be aimed at the Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic missionary body accused by officials of holding its meeting in Delhi defying restrictions.

They said it has led to a big spurt in coronavirus cases due to presence of infected people in the gathering.

Nadda was speaking to party leaders from Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP is determined to ensure that nobody goes hungry in this crisis and asked party leaders to take every measure to help people, the statement said quoting Nadda.

The BJP president asserted that there is no dearth of essential items like food and medicine in any part of the country.