Soumitra Chatterjee will continue to inspire young generations: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday expressed his grief over the death of Soumitra Chatterjee and said the legendary actor will continue to inspire young generations.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of legendary Bengali actor, Shri Soumitra Chatterjee. He has a long illustrious career & won many accolades for his acting prowess. He will continue to inspire young generations. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Chatterjee died on Sunday after over a month-long battle with multiple ailments, a statement issued by the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, said. He was 85.

The thespian is survived by his wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.