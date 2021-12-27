1.19 kg gold concealed by passenger in rectum seized at Hyderabad airport, case filed

Customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday recovered 1.19 kg gold from a passenger who had concealed it in his rectum.

The male passenger arrived from Dubai to Hyderabad by flight number 6E-25.

According to officials, the passenger had concealed the gold in a paste form inside his rectum. The gold, weighing 1.19 kg and valued at Rs 59.23 lakh, was recovered and seized. A case of gold smuggling was filed against the passenger.

This is the latest in a series of gold smuggling cases detected at Hyderabad Airport this month. In all the cases, passengers had smuggled in gold from Dubai. This is the second case this month of smuggled gold concealed by passengers in their rectum.

On December 10, the Customs officials recovered 7.3 kg gold, valued at about Rs 3.6 crore, from four Sudanese who had concealed it in their rectums. The passengers, including two women, had arrived from Dubai.

On December 13, Customs officials had seized 316.40 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The man had concealed the gold valued at Rs 15.71 lakh in a voltage up-down AC converter.

The Customs officials had detected and seized 244.150 grams of gold, valued at Rs 12.04 lakh, from a male passenger who arrived from Dubai on December 18. The gold was concealed in check-in baggage.

