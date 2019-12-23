13-year-old girl suffers heat-attack, undergoes by-pass

A 13-year-old girl hailing from Kollam district in South Kerala suffered a heart attack and was subjected to by-pass surgery at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

According to doctors at the cardiology department, it was a rare case being reported in Kerala. The girl was complaining of chest pain and since there was no other ailments, she was subjected to an angiogram and found 99 percent block on the main artery and 50 percent on another. Hence she was subjected to by-pass surgery a few days back and discharged.

Cardiology wing professor Dr George Koshy said that it was a particular type of heart ailment on children and it was not directly related to food habits.