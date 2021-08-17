2 women reportedly held by NIA in Kerala

Two women from Kannur district in Kerala were reported to be held by the NIA in connection with an extremism-related case.

Sources sad that the two women were suspected to be part of a seven-member gang involved in spreading ISIS ideologies through social media. Two youths were held in this connection from Malappuram district a few days back. They were suspected to be spreading ISIS ideologies through closed groups on various social media platforms.

While the NIA was yet to give any formal confirmation in this regard, the families of the women also refused to talk to the media about the developments.

At least 100 Malayalis were reported to have left India to join ISIS and other extremist organisations over the last few years and many of them died. Four Malayali women who joined ISIS surrendered in Afghanistan in 2019.