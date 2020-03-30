32 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges employees to contribute one month salary

Kerala continues to be under COVID-19 vigil as 32 more persons being tested positive on Monday, of which 15 got infected locally.

Kasargod district also witnessed 17 more taking the total infected persons from the district alone to 106 and the nearby Kannur reported 11 new cases.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there was no sign of community spread yet as those who got infected locally were those who had close contacts with the infected persons who came from abroad.

The total COVID-19 infected in Kerala so far reached 234 of which 20 got cured, one died and the remaining 213 under treatment. About 1.56 lakh people are now under observation in Kerala, of which 623 are in hospital isolation.

Salary Challenge

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the government employees to contribute one month's salary to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. A similar initiative was made after the 2018 floods and pooled Rs. 1,225 crore. However, there were resentments from employees against it.