48 persons, including 20 policemen, test Covid-19 positive at Telangana Raj Bhavan; Governor tests negative

48 persons, including 20 policemen, have tested positive in the Covid-19 tests conducted at the Telangana Raj Bhavan.

Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who also took the test is negative.

While a total 395 samples were tested in Raj Bhavan, 347 came negative.

“Rapid antigen tests were carried out since few special police battalion personnel had tested positive in RT-PCR tests. The 28 police personnel tested positive were sent for isolation immediately. The 10 Raj Bhavan staff and 10 family members who are positive are admitted in the government Ayurveda Hospital, for treatment,” officials said.

The governor who had arranged for the tests of the staff and police personnel also got herself tested, the result of which came negative.

The governor tweeted on Sunday evening: "I got tested today for #COVID__19 and negative I appeal people who are in Red zones or with Contact history kindly get it done at the earliest. Early diagnosis not only to protect us but also others.Don't hesitate! Test yourself Motivate others! Follow 4Ts TEST TRACE TREAT TEACH".

Dr Soundararajan, a physician, has been active in appealing the Chandrasekhar Rao government for more testing and surveillance. She visited a Covid-19 treatment hospital and held virtual conferences with private hospital managements urging them to provide affordable treatment with a humane approach.

On Sunday, union minister of state for home affairs Kishan Reddy visited Telangana’s nodal Covid-19 treatment centre – Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad and stated that the TRS government should instill confidence among the public about the efficient treatment in the government hospitals.

“We have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds in the government hospitals, of which 11,928 are isolations, 3,537 are oxygen, 1,616 are ICUs beds. As of Sunday, the bed occupancy is 10 per cent only,” said Dr Srinivasa Rao, director, public health.

Meanwhile, 1,269 new positive cases were added to the state’s tally now standing at 34,671. Eight deaths were reported on Sunday, with total Covid-19 deaths at 356.