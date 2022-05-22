AAP-Twenty20 not to support any front in Thrikkakara bypoll

The People's Welfare Alliance (PWA) in Kerala, a new alliance formed by the Aam Admi Party and Twenty20, a political party promoted by a prominent business group here, on Sunday announced that it will not support any fronts in the upcoming Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

In a joint press conference, the PWA asked its followers to assess the current political and social scenario of the state and the country, and cast their vote accordingly. "We (Twenty20) were able to bag 14,000 votes in the last election. Meanwhile, this time we have an alliance with AAP which is ruling two states in India. Even though we have not fielded a candidate, our party alliance will decide the win or loss factor in the Thrikkakara election," Sabu Jacob, Chairman of Kitex Group which promotes Twenty20, said.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on May 15 announced his party's political alliance with Twenty20. However, the alliance did not field any candidate for the Thrikkakara by-election even though Twenty20 had last time bagged around 14,000 votes. "We have decided not to support any front in this election. Whichever front wins this election, we are sure that it will not bring any change in the economic situation of the state. The voters can assess the current political and social scenario and vote accordingly," Jacob said in the press meet.

The press meet was attended by Jacob and AAP state convener P C Cyriac.

Thrikkakara bye-election was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA and senior Congress leader P T Thomas. The election is on May 31 and the counting is on June 3.

In Thrikkakara, which is considered a traditional Congress stronghold, Thomas had won by a margin of over 13,000 votes. Banking on the sympathy votes, the Congress has fielded his widow Uma Thomas as the candidate. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has fielded well-known cardiologist Jo Joseph to wrestle back the constituency and reach the magic number of 100 seats out of the 140 seats in the state assembly. The ruling LDF currently has a strength of 99 MLAs.