Actresses assaulted at a mall in Kerala

It is learnt that police have initiated steps to identify the accused on the basis of video footage which has emerged on social media

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 28 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two actresses allegedly suffered an assault at a mall in Kozhikode, Kerala on Tuesday night.

According to a social media post by one of the actresses, while she and her co-star were leaving after a promotion of their new movie, some men misbehaved with her colleague. Later, she also faced a similar incident. While her colleague did not get a chance to see or react due to the rush and the crowd, she reacted to it.

Also Read | Temporary ban on Malayalam actor who misbehaved with woman journalist

Video footage of the incident, in which the actress was seen slapping the person who misbehaved, has also come out.

It is learnt that police have initiated steps to identify the accused on the basis of the video footage.

Kerala
Assault
Crime
India News

