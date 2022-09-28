Actresses assaulted at a mall in Kerala

Two actresses allegedly suffered an assault at a mall in Kozhikode, Kerala on Tuesday night.

According to a social media post by one of the actresses, while she and her co-star were leaving after a promotion of their new movie, some men misbehaved with her colleague. Later, she also faced a similar incident. While her colleague did not get a chance to see or react due to the rush and the crowd, she reacted to it.

Video footage of the incident, in which the actress was seen slapping the person who misbehaved, has also come out.

It is learnt that police have initiated steps to identify the accused on the basis of the video footage.