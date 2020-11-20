AIADMK leaders meet on eve of Amit Shah's visit

AIADMK leaders huddled on Friday evening to discuss the party's election strategy, on the eve of Union Home Minister and BJP's election strategist Amit Shah's visit here.

Sources said the meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted during the 2021 elections, while alliance issues also came up for deliberations. The meeting was attended by newly-appointed zonal in-charges, ministers, and district secretaries.

They said the meeting resolved to work for the party's victory in the Assembly elections. The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day before Shah's visit to Chennai.

At the meeting, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, who patched up recently after a tug-of-war on the Chief Ministerial nominee, also introduced the newly-appointed zonal coordinators to district secretaries and seeking their cooperation.

The AIADMK government will roll out a red-carpet welcome for Shah at the airport. After attending a government function, Shah will meet BJP leaders at a five-star hotel.

AIADMK entered into a formal electoral alliance with the BJP in 2019 after a gap of 15 years and both parties are likely to continue with their tie-up for the 2021 Assembly elections.

For the AIADMK, which has had a roller-coaster ride ever since its leader J Jayalalithaa died in 2016, the Assembly elections in 2021 is the most crucial in recent years. Facing 10 years of anti-incumbency, the party is making every effort to put up a tough fight against a resurgent DMK, whose alliance swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and has divided the states, for its convenience, into zones for better coordination.