AIADMK targets DMK regime over hooch deaths

AIADMK targets DMK regime over hooch deaths, takes out rally

The AIADMK has submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi seeking steps to facilitate an appropriate inquiry into the deaths

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 22 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 16:16 ist
AIADMK protests against TN hooch tragedy deaths. Credit: PTI Photo

The principal opposition AIADMK, led by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami took out a rally here on Monday against the DMK regime over issues such as the recent hooch tragedy, demanding appropriate action.

The AIADMK submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi seeking steps to facilitate an appropriate inquiry over the deaths of over 20 people due to consumption of spurious liquor.

The rally, taken out from the Little Mount intersection near the Raj Bhavan in the heart of the city witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers who raised slogans against the state government.

Read | BJP stages protest against hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu

Flanked by senior leaders including Dindigul C Srinivasan, K P Munusamy, D Jayakumar and SP Velumani, Palaniswami called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to him.

The AIADMK urged Ravi to look into the matter to facilitate a proper inquiry by the government over the hooch tragedy.

The opposition party blamed the DMK regime over 'deteriorating' law and order situation and availability of 'illicit' liquor that led to deaths of over 20 people in the state. Several others are being treated for consumption of spurious liquor.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
AIADMK
DMK
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Hooch
Spurious liquor

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 