AIADMK to boycott TV debates

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, AIADMK, on Monday, decided not to send its representatives to television debates accusing television channels of “choosing topics” that bring “disrepute” to the party and its leaders.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the media of not discussing people’s problems in their debates. They said representatives of the AIADMK will not participate in television debates and asked the news channels not to invite “others” and brand them as its representatives.

“Instead of discussing people’s problems, the media channels are choosing topics for debates that “belittle and bring disrepute” to the AIADMK and its leaders. The action of the channels is against media ethics. It is very sad that such topics are chosen for debates,” OPS-EPS said in the statement.