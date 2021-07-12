AIADMK to boycott TV debates

AIADMK to boycott TV debates

O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the media of not discussing people’s problems in their debates

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 22:12 ist
O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami (L). Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, AIADMK, on Monday, decided not to send its representatives to television debates accusing television channels of “choosing topics” that bring “disrepute” to the party and its leaders.

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the media of not discussing people’s problems in their debates. They said representatives of the AIADMK will not participate in television debates and asked the news channels not to invite “others” and brand them as its representatives.

“Instead of discussing people’s problems, the media channels are choosing topics for debates that “belittle and bring disrepute” to the AIADMK and its leaders. The action of the channels is against media ethics. It is very sad that such topics are chosen for debates,” OPS-EPS said in the statement. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
O Panneerselvam
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 