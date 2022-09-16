'AIMIM doesn't need loyalty certificate from RSS-BJP'

AIMIM does not need loyalty certificate from RSS-BJP, says Owaisi, holds 'tiranga' rally in Hyderabad

Owaisi asserted that the AIMIM has nothing to do with Qasim Rizvi, the head of Razaakar army

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 16 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 20:17 ist
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi participates in the ‘Tiranga Rally’. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said his party and Muslims do not need any loyalty certificates from the RSS and BJP and they can throw it in dustbins.

Owaisi’s AIMIM took out a 'tiranga yatra' after the prayers, as part of ‘National Integration Day’ commemorating September 17. Addressing the gathering after the rally, Owaisi, in an oblique reference to the BJP and RSS, said those who did not shed even a single drop of sweat for the independence of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad, are now calling it “Liberation day”. “AIMIM and Muslims, Hindus and Dalits who lost their lives on this land do not need loyalty certificates from RSS or BJP and You throw them in dustbin,” he said.

Owaisi asserted that the AIMIM has nothing to do with Qasim Rizvi, the head of Razaakar army (private militia organised to support the Nizam rule), but carry the legacy of Turrebaaz Khan and Maulvi Allauddin, who lost their lives fighting the British. “Today Hyderabad is observing #NationalIntegrationDay on the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad state’s merger with Union of India. We offered our Friday namaz & started a tiranga bike rally. There will also be a public meeting,” before the rally, he tweeted.

Hours after the Centre announced that it would celebrate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on September 17, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on September 3 written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asking him to use the phrase ‘National Integration Day’ rather than mere “liberation”. The struggles of the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad state against colonialism, feudalism and autocracy are a symbol of national integration rather than merely a case of “liberation” of a piece of land, he added.

