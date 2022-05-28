Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 28 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 15:22 ist
Anbumani Ramadoss. Credit: TPML Photo

PMK leader and party founder Dr S Ramadoss' son, Dr Anbumani, was on Saturday elected as the party's president, succeeding G K Mani.

The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party held here in the presence of his father, Mani said.

"I extend my wholehearted greetings to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on being elected PMK president," Mani, representing Pennagaram constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.

