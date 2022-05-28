Anbumani Ramadoss elected as PMK president

PMK leader and party founder Dr S Ramadoss' son, Dr Anbumani, was on Saturday elected as the party's president, succeeding G K Mani.
The Rajya Sabha member, a former Union health minister in the UPA regime, was elected to the post at a special general council meet of the party held here in the presence of his father, Mani said.
பாட்டாளி மக்கள் கட்சியின் புதிய தலைவராக பொறுப்பேற்கும் மருத்துவர் அன்புமணிராமதாஸ் எம்.பி அவர்களுக்கு எனது இதயம் கனிந்த வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/NbLTbaGXRn
— G.K.Mani (@PmkGkm) May 28, 2022
"I extend my wholehearted greetings to Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on being elected PMK president," Mani, representing Pennagaram constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan
Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis
Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo
The irresistible world of doodling
4 ways to reuse a pair of denims
Men become Yakshas
Whackyverse | Telangana bajana
DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others
America’s gun culture must end
Pay attention to the coming food crisis