Andhra CM Jagan equates self with MGR, NTR; calls Naidu 'land-grabber'

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy has equated TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with a “land grabber” while placing himself in the league of tall leaders like N T Rama Rao and M G Ramachandran.

Jagan also referred to Ramayana and the epic hero Rama and villain Ravana “who abducted Sita” to differentiate between “those who came to power on their own and those who usurped party and power from others.”

Speaking at a public event in Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district to distribute on Wednesday land title deeds, the CM said that “people like MGR, NTR and Jagan have launched political parties and came to power on their own charisma and policies whereas others like Naidu have usurped the party, power from his father-in-law (NTR).”

“While the first set of persons is landowners, the latter can be described as land grabbers,” the Chief Minister said, accusing the former CM of “carrying out false propaganda against the YSRCP government implementing revolutionary programmes," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu-Hakku Bhu-Raksha Pathakam would provide permanent title deeds to land owners while ushering in a land administration system that leaves no room for corruption, tampering, duplication of records, land grabbing, and civil disputes.

The programme initiated two years ago at Jaggayyapeta would be implemented in five phases to benefit 7,92,238 landowners in 17,850 revenue villages of Andhra Pradesh. As part of the resurvey completed in 2,000 villages in a record time of just nine months, two lakh mutations have already been carried out in 4.31 lakh sub-divisions, automatically saving the farmers an amount of Rs 27.80 crore and their valuable time, Reddy said.

In the first phase, farmers in 2,000 villages will be handed over permanent title deeds in the next fortnight, Distribution of documents in the second phase covering 4,000 villages would be completed by February 2023. The third phase covering another 6,000 villages will be completed by May 2023, the fourth phase in 9,000 villages by August 2023 and the final fifth phase covering the rest of the villages will be completed by December 2023.

Recalling the numerous complaints received from the public on land grabbing etc issues during his 3,648 km padayatra before the 2019 polls, Reddy said the resurvey of all lands was initiated by his government to put an end to all illegalities, encroachments and civil disputes relating to land ownership Such a resurvey was initiated after 100 years in the state, the CM said.

The resurvey, using advanced technology, helicopters, aircraft, drones, and GNSS rovers, deploying 10,185 village surveyors and 3,664 ward planning secretaries is being carried out at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crore.