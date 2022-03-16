Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy asks his MLAs to get into poll mode, counter TDP's 'negative campaign'

With the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections two years away, YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has set the agenda for his party legislators.

Reddy has instructed every MLA to reach out to the voters through door-to-door programmes, visiting 3-4 villages every day beginning from Ugadi.

Sources said that Reddy made it clear to his MLAs that party ticket offering during the next election would be after evaluating their performance.

The two-year mass contact programme should clearly explain the welfare activities of the government and how each section, the family has benefited, the CM told the YSRC legislature party meeting held on Tuesday.

“All our schemes are being implemented with total transparency, social auditing. There would be 31 lakh houses in the Jagananna colonies. We should be proud to go to the people and make them aware of these activities and achievements,” Reddy told his legislators.

The meeting comes a day after Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan's statement that he would not let the anti-YSRCP vote split in the 2024 elections.

Jagan romped to power in 2019, sweeping the elections winning 151 assembly constituencies out of the total 175 in Andhra Pradesh. Unlike in 2014 when they were together, the TDP, BJP and JSP had contested separately last time.

In the meeting, the CM has asked his party men to efficiently counter the TDP's “negative campaign.”

Jagan instructed for the training of grass-root level workers to counter “the hostile campaign of TDP and its friendly media.” At least ten YSRCP men should be made active from each village.

The CM also instructed to set up booth committees, with 50 per cent of them as women. District and zonal committees should be set up by the end of April. One regional coordinator will be appointed for three to four districts to have about eight such coordinators considering the 26 districts, after the formation of new ones. Jagan ordered that the party membership drive be carried out extensively.

The YSRCP plenary is planned to be held on 8 July, the birth anniversary of former CM and Jagan's father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

