Andhra Pradesh govt bans online games like Rummy

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to ban online games and gambling like rummy by making necessary amendments to the AP gaming act 1974.

Organisers of online gambling would be punished with a jail term of one year along with a fine, for the first-time offence. The sentence would be two years with a fine for repeat offenders. Those playing such games will be sentenced to six months in jail.

The AP cabinet which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has opined that such online games are causing hardships, and adversely impacting the society, which is getting accustomed to the internet.

In another major decision, the cabinet has approved the direct cash transfers for farmers to pay their farm electricity bills.

Power for agriculture is free in the state but following the reforms prescribed by the centre, the YSRCP government would be reimbursing the metered bill amount into the ryot’s accounts instead of the waiver of the bills now.

Farmers need not worry as the free power scheme would continue for another 30-35 years. No burden would fall on the farmers as the smart electricity meters would also be installed for free, CM Reddy said.

The farmers, in turn, shall pay the power bills to the power distribution companies. The pilot project will be introduced in Srikakulam district and cover the entire state from April 2021.

These power reforms will not affect the farmers. No connection would be removed, while ensuring that all connections are regularised with nine-hour power supply during the daytime. To meet the power demands, plans are afoot to develop a 10,000 MW solar plant, Reddy said.

The Cabinet also approved a plan for constructing two barrages on River Krishna, downstream of the Prakasam Barrage at Vijayawada.

One will come up between Penamaluru and Mangalagiri with an estimated budget of Rs 1,215 crore and another between Mopidevi and Repalle with about Rs 1,350 crore. The cabinet has also approved a few other irrigation projects to benefit the North Andhra, Palnadu and the Rayalaseema regions.