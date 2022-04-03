Andhra Pradesh to have 13 new districts from Monday

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts from the existing 13. All the new districts would come into being from April 4 (Monday), the gazette issued on Saturday night said.
Soon after the notification was issued, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and superintendents of police to the newly-created districts.
The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections.
Reddy, during the poll campaign for the 2019 Assembly elections, promised that his party, if voted to power, would make every Lok Sabha constituency a district. The state has 25 Lok Sabha seats. One district was additionally created carving out the tribal areas in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam.
