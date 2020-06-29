Animal cruelty: Cow injured by explosives in Andhra; Wild monkey hanged to death in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a cow was grievously injured after it chewed on an explosive kept for wild boars in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The episode is a reminder of the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad district in May, which caused nationwide outrage.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday evening at Kogileru village of Peddapanjani mandal when few cows from a goshala wandered into the nearby forestry area where the crude bombs were kept.

Speaking to DH, Lokesh Reddy, SHO of Panjani Police station, said that one 42-year-old suspect is under interrogation.

“Crude bombs are kept in rotting substances and placed in bushes to attract boars. Unfortunately, the cow chewed it causing an explosion and damaging its lower jaw,” Reddy said.

According to Anitha Arjun Reddy, the caretaker at the Sri Jalakanteshwara Goshala, following treatment locally, the badly injured cow was taken to the Sri Venkateshwara Veterinary University hospital in Tirupati for the required procedures to save its life.

A case was registered under 286 (using explosives to cause hurt) 429 (mischief of killing, maiming cattle) etc., IPC sections, Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 and relevant provisions of the explosives act.

Local villagers are demanding severe punishment for the culprits to avoid such dangers to animals and humans in the future.

Monkey hanged to death in Telangana

In another such cruel incident, a monkey was hanged to death from a tree by three men in Khammam district of Telangana.

The incident at Ammapalem village of Vemsoor Mandal occurred on 26 June and came to notice with a video on social media. The men committed the inhumane act to deter the monkeys from the adjacent forests from invading their premises.

The local forest officer said that they have identified the culprits and that stringent provisions of the wildlife protection act would be invoked in the case against them.