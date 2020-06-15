Another MLA from the ruling TRS tests coronavirus positive

An MLA from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, becoming the third legislator from the state and his party to be infected by the novel coronavirus.

Bigala Ganesh Gupta, the MLA representing Nizamabad Urban constituency, reportedly tested positive on Monday, becoming the second legislator from the Nizamabad district to be infected.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan was found to be positive on Sunday.

The first Telangana MLA to become COVID-19 infected was Muthireddy Yadagri Reddy, Janagaon constituency, last week.

Muthireddy, who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, was shifted to home-quarantine on Monday.

“ICMR guidelines clearly state that those not showing symptoms can be treated at home. So, after examination by doctors Muthireddy is sent home,” a health department official said.

Dr T Gangadhar, a nephrologist, in the state’s COVID-19 expert committee has also tested positive. He too has been sent for home quarantine from the state run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad.

A former MLA of BJP had tested positive earlier. TRS’s Gupta did not respond to DH calls.

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan has tested negative in the tests conducted after his driver had tested positive.

Till Sunday night, Telangana has a total of 4974 infections, out of which 2412 are active.

In Andhra Pradesh, the gunman of Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy has succumbed to COVID-19. According to Kethireddy, the gunman did not undergo tests even after fever, “as he feared social stigma.” “Unfortunately, he lost life by hiding his symptoms. And he infected six others including three fellow gunmen. My tests have come negative.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Andhra Pradesh has reported a single-day new cases record till now of 304 cases. The state’s total infected cases, at present, are 6456. Total death toll stands at 86.