Another notice issued to Goa bar allegedly linked to Smriti Irani's daughter

In another development over the controversy surrounding a bar and restaurant allegedly linked to the daughter of Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, a Block Development Officer for the Bardez sub district on Thursday issued a memo to the local village panchayat directing the latter to furnish all documents related to the construction of the restaurant.

Silly Souls bar and restaurant is located in the upmarket Assagao village in North Goa.

"In this regard, the village panchayat secretary, village panchayat Assagao is directed to go through the contents of the said memorandum and submit all the documents in respect to the said matter in duplicate to this office within seven days of receipt of this memorandum," Bardez BDO Shivprasad Naik said in his notice.

Also read | Congress leaders conspired to defame Irani, her daughter: Delhi HC on Goa bar row

Two other arms of the Goa government, the state excise department and the Town and Country Planning department have also started their own enquiries into irregularities related to the renewal of the bar's excise licence and land-use related irregularities.

Silly Souls bar and restaurant has been in the spotlight after a local Right to Information Activist had alleged that the hospitality establishment's liquor licence had been renewed in favour of a dead person.

Irani's daughter Zoish has been featured in television food shows as the promoter of the posh hospitality joint, even as Zoish's legal team and her mother have both denied any connection.

Irani had also accused the Congress of running a smear campaign against her. The Excise department is currently enquiring into the complaint.

The Congress party has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack Irani from the union cabinet in light of the controversy.