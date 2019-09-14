AP: 5 of family from B'luru charred to death in crash

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Tirupati (AP),
  • Sep 14 2019, 12:50pm ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 12:53pm ist
Representational image

Five people of a family including two children were charred to death and another critically injured when their car caught fire after ramming into a roadside safety barrier in Chittoor district on Saturday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the family members were on their way to Bengaluru from Tirupati this morning.

The speeding car was suspected to have run-off the road and hit the steel barrier erected along the highway in Mamadugu village, they said.

The victims were charred beyond recognition, they added.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital in Vellore in Tamil Nadu, police said. 

