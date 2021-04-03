Chennai reports hottest day this summer

At 41.6 degrees Celsius Chennai reports hottest day this summer

For the month of April, the average temperature in Chennai is 34.5 degrees Celsius

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai reported on Friday that a heat wave is affecting 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its surroundings, with maximum temperatures expected to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius above average.

For the month of April, the average temperature in Chennai is 34.5 degrees Celsius. However, at about 1.15 pm on Friday, the city's Nungambakkam automatic weather station reported a scorching 41.6 degrees Celsius. It was the first time this summer that the temperature in Chennai exceeded 40 degrees during the day.

The rise in temperature, according to weather blogger Pradeep John, was caused by hot winds blowing from the Cuddapah, Rayalseema, and Anantapur belt. Also, strong offshore winds are delaying the arrival of the sea breeze in coastal areas such as Chennai, resulting in longer heating times.

