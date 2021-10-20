Attacks on TDP offices: Chandrababu Naidu seeks central rule in Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu would sit on a 36 hour fast from Thursday morning, in protest of the attacks on the party offices and purported police inaction.

In letters sent to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, the former chief minister has alleged failure of law and order and breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in Andhra Pradesh and has sought the imposition of Article 356 – President's rule in the state. Naidu also asked for a CBI inquiry.

The opposition party organised a state wide shutdown on Wednesday condemning the Tuesday attacks on its central office and other places by the YSRCP cadres.

The TDP has been accusing YSRCP leaders and legislators of being involved in the ganja-drug trade in the state.

Objecting to some disparaging comments made by TDP leader Pattabhi Ram on Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the ruling party men allegedly went on rampage inside the TDP's Mangalagiri head office, damaging furniture, glass doors, other structures and cars, while also injuring a few TDP activists.

Naidu termed the violent incidents as state sponsored terrorism and charged that the AP police acted in collusion with the attackers.

Stating that there was a concerted and coordinated attack on the principal opposition's statewide offices and leaders, Naidu has asked for central police protection for TDP's offices and leaders.

Naidu also spoke with Shah describing “the premeditated and politically motivated attacks” and vandalism on Tuesday at the TDP main and district offices. TDP sources said that Shah assured to look into the matter and the request of central agencies' security cover.

On Wednesday, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that Naidu's fast protest is aimed at “exposing the involvement of the ruling YSRCP leaders in the ghastly attacks on the TDP offices all over AP.”

While no action was taken so far against the rioters, Lokesh stated that the police are filing false cases against the TDP leaders including him.

Lokesh said that TDP, when it comes to power in 2024, would deal with Jagan and his men in the same manner.

Lokesh appealed to AP people “to rise in revolt against the drug mafia which was becoming strong with support of the ruling YSRCP leaders.”

“Hyderabad police commissioner clearly stated that ganja is being transported to Telangana mostly from Tuni, Narsipatnam, Paderu, Araku, Sileru and other places in AP. While Telangana CM Rao has called for an agitation against the ganja mafia, there is no such commitment here. In fact, drugs and ganja are becoming a legalized trade for the ruling party leaders in Andhra,” Lokesh accused.

Naidu will begin his hunger deeksha at 8 am on Thursday and will end it at 8 pm on Friday.

